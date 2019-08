- Calling all Harry Potter fans!

You can now go for a journey on the real Hogwarts Express train in the United Kingdom.

All you have to do is plan a magical trip to Scotland and board the Jacobite train. That's the real locomotive used to film the Hogwarts Express scenes in the Harry Potter films.

The train's destination, unfortunately, isn't the famous wizarding school and it doesn't start at Platform 9 and three quarters.

But you will be able to take in some beautiful scenery as you travel through the Scottish hills.

FOX 5 reporting from Atlanta