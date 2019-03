- Police have arrested a Georgia DJ for the Harlem Globetrotters who they say inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl.

According to the Times Union, Jon Buckner, also known as DJ FullFrame, was arrested Saturday night after the basketball team performed in Syracuse.

The 32-year-old man from Riverdale, Georgia, is facing misdemeanor charges of sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. Albany police say Buckner touched the girl during a Globetrotters event in Albany on Feb. 10.

32 y/o Jon Buckner of Georgia was arrested last night for inappropriately touching a 14 y/o girl back in February at the Times Union Center. Buckner, who is a DJ for the Harlem Globetrotters, touched the outside of the victim's clothing in an inappropriate manner. #Albany pic.twitter.com/fbU619ma0N — Steve Smith (@APDSmith) March 10, 2019

Buckner was arraigned Sunday morning and sent to the county jail.

It's unclear whether Buckner is an employee of the team or hired for events.

A Globetrotters spokesman says the team is fully cooperating with authorities and will not comment further during the initial investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.