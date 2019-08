- Students at Heritage Academy in Atlanta are kicking off their school year with brand new school supplies.

The nonprofit group Hands Across Atlanta donated $2,000 worth of supplies to the school Tuesday.

The organization held two fundraisers and then went to Staples, which donated an extra $500 worth of supplies to the cause.

Organizers said they've been doing this for several years and the students' gratefulness makes it worth it every time.

Hands Across Atlanta said this wouldn't have been possible without help from Buckhead Saloon, Tongue and Groove, and Staples.