- A Hall County woman has been charged with child cruelty after authorities said she beat her former foster daughter last fall.

Kimberly Louise Broadneaux, 38, was taken into custody at her home on Hillsville Highway around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Broadneaux is accused of beating a 6-year-old girl's entire back with a belt, resulting in bruising. Investigators said the alleged beating took place at the suspect's previous residence on Sawyer Mill Drive when she was the victim's foster mom.

The alleged incident happened on September 20, 2018, which is the same date the Hall County Division of Family and Children Services removed the child from Broadneaux's home.

Broadneaux was booked into the Hall County Jail where she remained on a nearly $14,000 bond.