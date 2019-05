- A Hall County man was arrested, accused in several smash-and-grab burglaries at businesses.

Investigators are also now thanking the public for its help in the case.

Deputies said Hai Quoc Bennett burglarized at least three different businesses in a little less than a month.

Oakwood police released surveillance images of Bennett early last week, asking for the community's help in identifying him.

Officers then tracked Bennett down to a Gainesville Walmart last night and arrested him.