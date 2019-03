- An Auburn, Georgia man is behind bars after authorities said he tried to electronically entice a minor over the last month.

Stewart Myles Mitchell, 33, of Auburn, was arrested on Tuesday in the 500 block of Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Mitchell is accused of communicating with a person who he knew to be a minor child via computers and electronic devices between mid-February and March. Investigators said the conversations between Mitchell and the minor were "sexual in nature."

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Mitchell sent images of himself to the minor and also requested photos of the child, which were again "sexual in nature."

Mitchell was arrested without incident for electronic enticement of a minor. He was booked into the Hall County Jail.