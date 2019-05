- Hall County deputies said they arrested a man who shot another car during a road rage incident.

Cody Marcus Myers, 32, of Gainesville, shot the rear driver’s side window of a car with a BB gun, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened May 15 around 11 p.m. while the victim was driving on Highway 53.

Deputies said the victim was not injured, but the car received more than $500 in damage.

Myers did not know the victim, deputies said.

Deputies said they were able to track down Myers after the victim call 911, providing a description of the car and a partial tag number.

Myers was arrested the next day. Deputies said they recovered a BB pistol at the time of his arrest.

He was booked into the Hall County Jail on a terroristic acts and criminal damage to property charge.