- A Hall County school resource officer is being called a hero after saving the life of a choking student Thursday.

The first week of school is usually a bevy of firsts, but for Deputy Zack Marley it was the first time he had to use some of his life-saving first-aid training.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, a teacher at West Hall High School called for Deputy Marley during lunch after noticing a student was in distress. The deputy ran over to her and asked if she was choking. The student pointed to her throat and nodded "yes."

The sheriff's office said Deputy Marley immediately performed the "Heimlich" maneuver on the student. It took about six to eight abdominal thrusts before the 15-year-old girl finally could say "it's out."

"It scared me because that is one of my students," the deputy said. "I look at them as my own kids, so when I see one of them is in trouble, it startles me. I go into action on helping my kids. They're not just students, they're my kids."

The culprit turned out to be a grape. The student said she was OK but went to the nurse's office to get checked out.

The deputy said this was the first time he's had to use the maneuver, but said his training just kicked in.