The Georgia School Resource Officer Association was in Habersham County this week for a scheduled conference. They honored Deputy Mayfield with a missing man table.
Family will be receiving friends Friday from noon until 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Moss Stovall Neal Funeral Home located at 55 S Alexander Street in Toccoa.
Funeral services will be held at Habersham Central High School Fine Arts Center located at 2059 Old Hwy 197 S in Mt. Airy on Saturday. Doors will open at 1 p.m. with the services to start at 2 p.m.
Posted Jul 10 2019 11:20AM EDT
Updated Jul 11 2019 05:14PM EDT
The National Hurricane Center continues to issue advisories for Tropical Storm Barry over the northern Gulf of Mexico.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the winds had increased remained steady at 40 mph and it was located 90 miles south of the Mississippi River delta.
By Friday, it may strengthen into a category one hurricane. The current forecast path brings it onshore along the Louisiana coast.
Posted Jul 11 2019 03:30PM EDT
Updated Jul 11 2019 04:36PM EDT
A father and his boy were rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a near-drowning incident at Lake Lanier, fire officials said.
The father and 10-year-old son were spending the day at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands. Around 2:50 p.m., Hall County Fire Services said the father noticed his son had not resurfaced and went into the lake to find him. Officials said the father also went underwater.
A lifeguard located the boy and started first aid. The father was also located by a lifeguard and pulled from the water.
Posted Jul 11 2019 01:23PM EDT
Updated Jul 11 2019 01:30PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The House Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to authorize subpoenas for 12 people mentioned in special counsel Robert Mueller's report , including President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
The panel also voted to authorize subpoenas for documents and testimony related to Trump's handling of immigration, including on the separation of migrant families at the southern border. The resolution authorizes an investigation into whether there have been any discussions of Trump offering pardons to Homeland Security officials who work on immigration issues.
Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York will make the final decision about issuing the subpoenas and has said they can be avoided if witnesses and the administration cooperate voluntarily. The vote was 21-12.