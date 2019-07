Deputy Mayfield (left) seen with Lt. Murray Kogod (right). (Courtesy: Habersham Co. Sheriff Joey Terrell / Facebook)

- Habersham Count is mourning the sudden loss of a beloved school resource officer.

The Habersham County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Patrick Mayfield passed away July 4.

On his Facebook page, Sheriff Joey Terrell wrote:

"It is with deep regret and heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of Deputy Patrick Mayfield. Patrick passed away unexpectedly today. He was one of our School Resource Officers. Patrick will be greatly missed. His family is in our thoughts and prayers. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers also."

The Georgia School Resource Officer Association was in Habersham County this week for a scheduled conference. They honored Deputy Mayfield with a missing man table.

Family will be receiving friends Friday from noon until 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Moss Stovall Neal Funeral Home located at 55 S Alexander Street in Toccoa.

Funeral services will be held at Habersham Central High School Fine Arts Center located at 2059 Old Hwy 197 S in Mt. Airy on Saturday. Doors will open at 1 p.m. with the services to start at 2 p.m.