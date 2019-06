- Gwinnett County police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect accused of aggravated sodomy.

Officials say on Saturday, April 13, a Gwinnett County woman called the police to report that she had been sodomized by her boyfriend against her will.

After reporting it to investigators, the woman discussed her experience with her female roommate. It was then that police say the victim learned the suspect had also tried to sodomize her roommate.

During the investigation, detectives determined that the suspect had been using an alias and that his current location is unknown.

The Gwinnett County Police Department has released three photos of the suspect from his social media account that he associated with the alias in hopes of identifying him.

If you know the identity or location of the man, police are asking you to contact detectives at 770-513-5300 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).