- The Gwinnett County Police Department is seeking the public's help in the search for a missing 39-year-old woman.

Police said Jessica Kuykendall was last seen on Friday, May 10, when she was released from the Gwinnett County Jail.

She went to Eastside Medical Center in Snellville after her release, but it's not clear why.

She left before receiving treatment and has not been spotted since.

Authorities describe Kuykendall as 5-foot-2 and weighing 90 pounds. Her most recent photo shows her with short brown hair.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, call the non-emergency line at 770-513-5700 or GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.