- Authorities in Gwinnett County have found a 21-year-old man who went missing Saturday.

Curien Williams had been last seen about 10:30 a.m. June 29 at his home on Arbor Drive near Duluth, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. He was taking out the trash but didn’t return, and he hasn’t responded to phone calls and text messages from family.

On Tuesday, officials said that MARTA police located Williams safely and he is in the process of reuniting with his family.

Williams is 6-foot-2 and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt, camouflage shorts and white sneakers. He has a chipped front tooth and a birthmark near his right ear.