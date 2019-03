- A Lawrenceville man is accused of changing the license plate of a truck to make it look like it was a government vehicle.

Ion King faces several charges including theft and forgery.

An officer was investigating an unrelated case when he discovered the truck parked on Still Ridge Lane.

He noticed the VIN was fraudulent and that the license plate was made to look like it belonged to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

He also found a minivan with a fraudulent license plate.