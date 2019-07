- Gwinnett County officers are asking the public to help them find a woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say 34-year-old Leticia Campbell was last seen at a Nordstrom Rack on the 3200 block of Woodward Crossing Boulevard in Buford a little after 1 p.m.

Police say Campbell has diminished mental capacity and that they are searching for her using officers, a K-9 unit, and the Gwinnett County Police Department helicopter.

Leticia is described as being 140 pounds with a height of 5 feet and 3 inches. She has dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and grey shoes.

If you have seen Campbell, please call 911 as soon as possible.