Police in DeKalb County have identified the man dead at a Lithonia gas station Wednesday morning.
William Stewart, 34, died from officials call blunt force trauma. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the case to be a homicide.
Bystanders made the disturbing discovery at the BP gas station in the 3800 block of Panola Road near Browns Mill Road around 6:30 a.m. Witnesses told FOX 5 News they noticed a parked car in the handicapped parking spot with its flashers on and what initially appeared to be a man asleep behind the wheel.