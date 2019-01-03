Gwinnett County Police launch 'Think Before You Post' campaign

- Georgia’s largest school district announces a partnership with the FBI aimed at cutting down on fake school threats.

Gwinnett County Schools announced the “Think Before You Post” campaign Thursday morning.

It's designed to educate students about the consequences of making false threats online.

Officials said the threats often force schools to go on lockdown or evacuate students disrupting the school day and frightening parents and students.

It can also lead to criminal charges for the students who make the threats.

Georgia schools have seen several apparent hoax threats recently.

One in Decatur forced the entire district to go on lockdown for a day back in November.

Gwinnett County Schools is one of the 15 largest school districts in the nation based on the number of students in attendance.