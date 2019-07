Health officials said another case of Legionnaires' disease has been diagnosed in a person who recently stayed at a downtown Atlanta hotel.

As of Wednesday, six people have confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease, health officials said. The common link is they stayed at the Sheraton Atlanta, officials said.

Tests still have not come back from the hotel giving any positive indication the bacteria is present there, but hotel management was not taking any chances Monday when the first three cases came to light. They swiftly closed their doors, relocated 450 guests, and worked to rebook some upcoming reservations.