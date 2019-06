- The Gwinnett County commissioner who was reprimanded for calling Congressman John Lewis a "racist pig" is now suing over the decision.

In a federal lawsuit filed just last week, Tommy Hunter is asking for $5 million in damages.

The lawsuit claims that public reprimand violated Hunter's right to free speech and has caused economic damage.

Hunter made his controversial statement in a Facebook post in 2017 during the Martin Luther King Jr holiday weekend.

Hunter remains on the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners.

