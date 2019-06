- A woman unexpectedly drove into a dangerous situation after she was met with gunfire while driving into an apartment building.

The woman told police that just before 11:30 Tuesday night she was pulling into the Providence at Cascade Apartments on Fairburn Road when she heard gunfire.

Her vehicle was shot twice, but she luckily was not hit.

Officers are now looking for the shooter.

They have not released any possible motives in the shooting.