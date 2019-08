- Police are searching for a gunman who they say shot a woman outside several popular bars in Buckhead.

Atlanta police say the woman was shot in the shoulder on Roswell Road and taken to the hospital just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators believe the victim was an innocent bystander and not the intended target of the shooting.

The woman was taken to Grady Hospital, where she is expected to recover.

Police are searching for an orange Ford Mustang that was seen in surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the people inside the car, is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.