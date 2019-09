- Another threat at a DeKalb County school Thursday.

DeKalb County School District Police officers have arrested two students and charged them with possession of a weapon in a school safety zone and possession of a handgun by a person under 18.

It happened at Columbia High School. School officials said administrators found the gun after searching a student after they believed they smelled marijuana.

School officials later determined the gun came from another student.

The gun was confiscated and the two students were taken into custody.