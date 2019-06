- Two Atlanta area organizations are giving back to children across north Georgia.

Friday, the Atlanta Community Food Bank and the Soul-Full Project are providing meals for kids.

Volunteers put together more than 1,000 meals.

Organizers said the meals are for the children who don't always have access to the food they need during the summer.

Kids participate in the free and reduced lunch program during the school year.

Organizers said they want to provide those same meals to the kids during the summer.