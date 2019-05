- As a push to re-examine the Atlanta Child Murders moves forward, a group is turning its focus to remembering the children who were killed.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms created a task force to come up with ideas for a memorial.

For forty years now, families have mourned the children and searched for answers and members of this group hope a memorial will bring some measure of healing.

For many, the years of the Atlanta Child Murders are among the darkest and most frightening in the city's history. Mayor Bottoms wants to make sure the children are not forgotten. She created a taskforce to commemorate their legacies. Relatives of the victims, community members, and a filmmaker make up the group.

Atlanta radio legend Frank Ski is the chairman. The V-103 host followed the investigation and the families for many years. He hopes the memorial assures families their loved ones mattered.

