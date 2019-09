- Emory Healthcare and the Atlanta Falcons broke ground Monday on a new clinic in Flowery Branch.

The new orthopedics clinic and sports research and performance center will be located at the IBM Performance Fields.

The clinic will serve as an access point for Falcons' players who need diagnostic imaging or expert care.

Falcon's General Manager Thomas Dimitroff says the new facility will help provide the best care for players.

The facility will also provide a new orthopedics location in northeast Georgia for patients.

Organizers expect the new facility to open next fall.