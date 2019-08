- The summer may be winding down, but one of Georgia's water parks has a hot deal for families who want to enter fall with a splash.

For one day only, Great Wolf Lodge is dropping rates at its resorts throughout the nation to as low as $84 a night.

The park is running the special promotion on Sunday, Aug. 4 in honor of the temperature it keeps the water park year-round: 84 degrees.

The one-day sale applies to any of the waterparks across the U.S., including Great Wolf Lodge Georgia in LaGrange.

Families who want to join the fun and get the special deal will need to book a stay for a date between Sept. 2, 2019 and Oct. 31, 2019. Blackout dates, which include Labor Day weekend, do not count for the deal.

You can book online by using the promo code 84DEGREES.