- Tuesday was Literacy Day at the Georgia State Capitol and some familiar faces showed up to read to a group of pre-K students.

Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia’s State School Superintendent Richard Woods hosted the event. Former University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley and football player Malcolm Mitchell also attended Tuesday’s event.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning says that 63 percent of third graders are not reading proficiently.

Mitchell talked about the literacy crisis in Georgia. Both he and Gov. Kemp also took the time to read aloud one of his books, “The Magician’s Hat.”