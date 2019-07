- A special ceremony took place early Monday morning for service members returning home to Georgia.

Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp welcomed members of the Georgia National Guard back home.

The second flight from the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team landed at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah at 3:15 a.m. Monday.

Welcome Back!@GeorgiaGuard says @govkemp and @gafirstlady were up and out early this morning to welcome members of the @48thIBCT who returned home a short time ago.

This was just within the past hour at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah. More on this on @GoodDayAtlanta #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/LQ97zwwzS7 — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) July 1, 2019

The governor greeted them with a handshake as they exited the plane.

The Georgia National Guard shared several photos of the homecoming on Twitter.