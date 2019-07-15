< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Kemp names first judge to state business court"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/gov-kemp-names-first-judge-to-state-business-court">Gov. Kemp names first judge to state business court</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/lithonia-park-ribbon-cutting"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/V%20NEW%20DEKALB%20PLAYGROUND%205P_00.00.14.22_1563242468786.png_7524939_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lithonia Park ribbon cutting"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/lithonia-park-ribbon-cutting">Lithonia Park ribbon cutting</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/teen-gets-17-stitches-after-rock-is-thrown-into-a-crowded-pool"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/P%20ROCK%20INJURES%20GIRL%205P_00.00.47.17_1563241653591.png_7524913_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Teen gets 17 stitches after rock is thrown into a crowded pool"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/teen-gets-17-stitches-after-rock-is-thrown-into-a-crowded-pool">Teen gets 17 stitches after rock is thrown into a crowded pool</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/2-arrested-in-connection-to-gwinnett-county-deadly-shooting">2 arrested in connection to Gwinnett County deadly shooting</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/gov-kemp-names-first-judge-to-state-business-court">Gov. Kemp names first judge to state business court</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/lithonia-park-ribbon-cutting">Lithonia Park ribbon cutting</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/teen-gets-17-stitches-after-rock-is-thrown-into-a-crowded-pool">Teen gets 17 stitches after rock is thrown into a crowded pool</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/national-news/buffalo-wild-wings-worker-fired-after-woman-says-she-received-mustard-swastika-on-burger-bun">Buffalo Wild Wings worker fired after woman says she received mustard swastika on burger bun</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/protesters-gather-outside-ice-office-in-atlanta">Protesters gather outside ICE office in Atlanta</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/netcams">Netcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/savannahcams">Savannah Cams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <div id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/how-to-avoid-online-shopping-traps-on-prime-day"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/Avoiding_money_traps_on_Prime_Day_0_7522995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="How to avoid online shopping traps on Prime Day"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/how-to-avoid-online-shopping-traps-on-prime-day">How to avoid online shopping traps on Prime Day</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-boys-and-girls-club-gear-up-for-salsa-salsa-challenge-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/Salsa_1563205768940_7523429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Atlanta Boys and Girls Club gear up for 'Salsa, Salsa Challenge'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-boys-and-girls-club-gear-up-for-salsa-salsa-challenge-">Atlanta Boys and Girls Club gear up for 'Salsa, Salsa Challenge'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/jazz-singer-in-her-element-at-city-winery-show"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/Jazz_singer_in_her__Element__at_City_Win_0_7523160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Jazz singer in her 'Element' at City Winery show"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/jazz-singer-in-her-element-at-city-winery-show">Jazz singer in her 'Element' at City Winery show</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/fundraiser-challenges-golfers-to-24-hours-on-the-green"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/D_g5SGoWsAEL131_1563191888723_7522699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fundraiser challenges golfers to 24 hours on the green"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/fundraiser-challenges-golfers-to-24-hours-on-the-green">Fundraiser challenges golfers to 24 hours on the green</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/how-to-avoid-online-shopping-traps-on-prime-day">How to avoid online shopping traps on Prime Day</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-boys-and-girls-club-gear-up-for-salsa-salsa-challenge-">Atlanta Boys and Girls Club gear up for 'Salsa, Salsa Challenge'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/jazz-singer-in-her-element-at-city-winery-show">Jazz singer in her 'Element' at City Winery show</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/fundraiser-challenges-golfers-to-24-hours-on-the-green">Fundraiser challenges golfers to 24 hours on the green</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/christal-jordan-weighs-in-on-who-should-play-prince-eric-in-the-little-mermaid-">Christal Jordan weighs in on who should play Prince Eric in 'The Little Mermaid'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/krystal-lee-from-the-willie-moore-jr-show-on-good-day-atlanta">Krystal Lee from the Willie Moore Jr. show on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <div id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/falcons">Falcons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/braves">Braves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/atlanta-united">Atlanta United</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/hawks">Hawks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/how-to-avoid-online-shopping-traps-on-prime-day"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/Avoiding_money_traps_on_Prime_Day_0_7522995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="How to avoid online shopping traps on Prime Day"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/how-to-avoid-online-shopping-traps-on-prime-day">How to avoid online shopping traps on Prime Day</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-boys-and-girls-club-gear-up-for-salsa-salsa-challenge-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/Salsa_1563205768940_7523429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Atlanta Boys and Girls Club gear up for 'Salsa, Salsa Challenge'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-boys-and-girls-club-gear-up-for-salsa-salsa-challenge-">Atlanta Boys and Girls Club gear up for 'Salsa, Salsa Challenge'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/jazz-singer-in-her-element-at-city-winery-show"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/Jazz_singer_in_her__Element__at_City_Win_0_7523160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Jazz singer in her 'Element' at City Winery show"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/jazz-singer-in-her-element-at-city-winery-show">Jazz singer in her 'Element' at City Winery show</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/fundraiser-challenges-golfers-to-24-hours-on-the-green"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/D_g5SGoWsAEL131_1563191888723_7522699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fundraiser challenges golfers to 24 hours on the green"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/fundraiser-challenges-golfers-to-24-hours-on-the-green">Fundraiser challenges golfers to 24 hours on the green</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/how-to-avoid-online-shopping-traps-on-prime-day">How to avoid online shopping traps on Prime Day</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-boys-and-girls-club-gear-up-for-salsa-salsa-challenge-">Atlanta Boys and Girls Club gear up for 'Salsa, Salsa Challenge'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/jazz-singer-in-her-element-at-city-winery-show">Jazz singer in her 'Element' at City Winery show</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/fundraiser-challenges-golfers-to-24-hours-on-the-green">Fundraiser challenges golfers to 24 hours on the green</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/christal-jordan-weighs-in-on-who-should-play-prince-eric-in-the-little-mermaid-">Christal Jordan weighs in on who should play Prince Eric in 'The Little Mermaid'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/krystal-lee-from-the-willie-moore-jr-show-on-good-day-atlanta">Krystal Lee from the Willie Moore Jr. show on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/bios">FOX 5 People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/tv-listings">What's on FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/community">Helping Hands</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/live">Watch FOX 5 News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/call-for-action">Call for Action</a></li> <li><a Gov. Kemp names first judge to state business court Gov. Kemp names first judge to state business court By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 15 2019 10:11PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 15 2019 06:16PM EDT f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418340161");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_418340161_418298064_107184"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_418340161_418298064_107184";this.videosJson='[{"id":"418298064","video":"584517","title":"Gov.%20Kemp%20names%20first%20Judge%20for%20State%20Business%20Court","caption":"Gov.%20Kemp%20names%20first%20Judge%20for%20State%20Business%20Court","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F15%2FGov__Kemp_names_first_Judge_for_State_Bu_0_7524234_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F15%2FGov__Kemp_names_first_Judge_for_State_Business_C_584517_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657836956%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DQBJTBc-qZ2DPi1oHlOQ6y734N-8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fgov-kemp-names-first-judge-to-state-business-court"}},"createDate":"Jul 15 2019 06:16PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_418340161_418298064_107184",video:"584517",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/Gov__Kemp_names_first_Judge_for_State_Bu_0_7524234_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Gov.%2520Kemp%2520names%2520first%2520Judge%2520for%2520State%2520Business%2520Court",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/15/Gov__Kemp_names_first_Judge_for_State_Business_C_584517_1800.mp4?Expires=1657836956&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=QBJTBc-qZ2DPi1oHlOQ6y734N-8",eventLabel:"Gov.%20Kemp%20names%20first%20Judge%20for%20State%20Business%20Court-418298064",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fgov-kemp-names-first-judge-to-state-business-court"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Kemp names first judge to business court" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/gov-kemp-names-first-judge-to-state-business-court";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418340161" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Governor Brian Kemp named the first judge to oversee cases taken on by the new statewide business court.</p> <p>The governor officially appointed Judge Walter Davis to the position during a ceremony at the State Capitol Monday afternoon.</p> <p>The statewide business court is a new court -- 