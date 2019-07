- Governor Brian Kemp named the first judge to oversee cases taken on by the new statewide business court.

The governor officially appointed Judge Walter Davis to the position during a ceremony at the State Capitol Monday afternoon.

The statewide business court is a new court -- approved by Georgia voters in last November’s election.

It will exclusively handle disputes between businesses, or between individuals and businesses.

Judge Davis is not only the first judge for the statewide court -- he is the only one.

As the court receives cases, it is expected the governor will make more appointments.