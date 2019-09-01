< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Gov. Kemp issues evacuation order ahead of Hurricane Dorian data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/01/EVACUATIONS%20MAP_1567391635302.jpg_7630085_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/01/EVACUATIONS%20MAP_1567391635302.jpg_7630085_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/01/EVACUATIONS%20MAP_1567391635302.jpg_7630085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/01/EVACUATIONS%20MAP_1567391635302.jpg_7630085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426686576-426687367" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/01/EVACUATIONS%20MAP_1567391635302.jpg_7630085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/01/EVACUATIONS%20MAP_1567391635302.jpg_7630085_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/01/EVACUATIONS%20MAP_1567391635302.jpg_7630085_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/01/EVACUATIONS%20MAP_1567391635302.jpg_7630085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/01/EVACUATIONS%20MAP_1567391635302.jpg_7630085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div By Tiffany Griffith
Posted Sep 01 2019 10:29PM EDT
Updated Sep 01 2019 11:05PM EDT src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Category 5 Dorian makes landfall in Bahamas</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/these-are-5-of-the-worst-hurricanes-to-have-made-landfall-in-the-us"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/29/Hurricane%20Katrina%20file%20image%20-%20GETTY_1567100425693.jpg_7625134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>5 of the worst hurricanes to hit the US</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/fema-watching-the-waffle-house-index-as-dorian-approaches"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/FEMA_watching_the__Waffle_House_Index__a_0_7628330_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>FEMA monitoring "Waffle House Index"</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA</strong> - Governor Brian Kemp is ordering Georgians out of the way of Hurricane Dorian.</p><p>On Sunday evening, Kemp signed an executive order calling for the evacuation of areas east of I-95 in Chatham, Bryan, Liberty, McIntosh, Glynn, and Camden Counties. The mandatory evacuations take effect at Noon Monday. </p><p>To help the evacuation run smoothly, Interstate 16 will begin westerly contraflow operations on Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. All lanes of I-16 will carry traffic westbound, away from the coast. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in the Bahamas as Category 5 storm</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">David Chandley</span>, <span class="author">Joanne Feldman</span>, <span class="author">Jeff Hill</span>, <span class="author">Ryan Beesley</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Storm Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 01:54AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 04:58AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas early Sunday afternoon as a devastating Category 5 hurricane, with sustained winds of 185 mph. The uncertain forecast track of the storm brings the eye close to the southeast U.S. coast, from central Florida north through Georgia and the Carolinas, later this week.</p><p>MORE: Gov. Kemp orders evacuation of Georgia coast</p><p>The eye of Dorian made landfall on the eastern end of Grand Bahama Island, after causing devastation on Abaco Island, where Dorian came ashore at 12:40 p.m. Sunday at Elbow Cay. The storm was creeping slowly to the west, meaning that the Bahamas will experience damaging winds, rain and storm surge for an extended period of time. At 5 a.m. Monday, Dorian had sustained winds of 165 mph and was moving west at only 1 mph.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/racial-slur-left-on-restaurant-receipt" title="Racial slur left on restaurant receipt" data-articleId="426672928" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/Racial_slur_printed_on_Duluth_woman_s_ta_0_7630239_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/Racial_slur_printed_on_Duluth_woman_s_ta_0_7630239_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/Racial_slur_printed_on_Duluth_woman_s_ta_0_7630239_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/Racial_slur_printed_on_Duluth_woman_s_ta_0_7630239_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/Racial_slur_printed_on_Duluth_woman_s_ta_0_7630239_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Racial slur printed on Duluth woman's take-out receipt" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Racial slur left on restaurant receipt</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alexa Liacko</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 07:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 12:27AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A late night take out order at a Duluth restaurant had several customers in shock when the receipt came out with a racial slur printed on it. </p><p>The restaurant owner at El Porton on Old Peachtree Road and the server who took the order said the whole situation is a misunderstanding. They said the order was placed for a group of people and the server did not know how to spell the name of "Nyjah," but instead the N-word was printed on the receipt Saturday night. </p><p>The server said the man who placed the order for his co-worker Nyjah spelled out the racial slur to him letter by letter. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/multiple-people-shot-in-random-attacks-in-texas" title="Police: 7 killed, 22 injured in West Texas shooting rampage" data-articleId="426530268" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/31/Midland%20Odessa%20shooting_1567301274912.JPG_7628948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/31/Midland%20Odessa%20shooting_1567301274912.JPG_7628948_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/31/Midland%20Odessa%20shooting_1567301274912.JPG_7628948_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/31/Midland%20Odessa%20shooting_1567301274912.JPG_7628948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/31/Midland%20Odessa%20shooting_1567301274912.JPG_7628948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Midland Odessa shooting (image courtesy Melissa Taylor)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: 7 killed, 22 injured in West Texas shooting rampage</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 05:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 03:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities said Sunday they still could not explain why a man with an AR-style weapon opened fire during a routine traffic stop in West Texas to begin a terrifying rampage that killed seven people, injured 22 others and ended with officers gunning him down outside a movie theater. </p><p>Two law enforcement officials identified the shooter as Seth Ator, who records show is 36 years old. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. </p><p>Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke had refused to publicly say the name of the gunman during a national televised news conference Sunday, saying he did not want to give the shooter notoriety. id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/racial-slur-left-on-restaurant-receipt"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/Racial_slur_printed_on_Duluth_woman_s_ta_0_7630239_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Racial_slur_printed_on_Duluth_woman_s_ta_0_20190902041241"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Racial slur left on restaurant receipt</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-accused-of-killing-and-setting-dog-on-fire-in-virginia-highlands"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/01/APD_Dogsetonfiresuspect_090119_1567355737061_7629603_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="APD_Dogsetonfiresuspect_090119_1567355737061.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man accused of killing and setting dog on fire in Virginia Highlands</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/hurricane-dorian-forecast-sunday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/4F793512E09A466A97547181CC4F2F83_6_1567335104035_7629242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="4F793512E09A466A97547181CC4F2F83_6_1567335104035-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dorian strikes Bahamas with record fury as Category 5 storm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/hurricane-dorian-saturday-forecast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/31/Saturday_morning_weathercast_1_7628392_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Saturday_morning_weathercast_1_20190831102457-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gov-kemp-issues-evacuation-order-ahead-of-hurricane-dorian" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/01/EVACUATIONS%20MAP_1567391635302.jpg_7630085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/01/EVACUATIONS%20MAP_1567391635302.jpg_7630085_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/01/EVACUATIONS%20MAP_1567391635302.jpg_7630085_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/01/EVACUATIONS%20MAP_1567391635302.jpg_7630085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/01/EVACUATIONS%20MAP_1567391635302.jpg_7630085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Gov. Kemp issues evacuation order ahead of Hurricane Dorian</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/racial-slur-left-on-restaurant-receipt" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/Racial_slur_printed_on_Duluth_woman_s_ta_0_7630239_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/Racial_slur_printed_on_Duluth_woman_s_ta_0_7630239_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/Racial_slur_printed_on_Duluth_woman_s_ta_0_7630239_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/Racial_slur_printed_on_Duluth_woman_s_ta_0_7630239_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/Racial_slur_printed_on_Duluth_woman_s_ta_0_7630239_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Racial slur left on restaurant receipt</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/uber-driver-bitten-and-attacked-by-woman-on-street" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/Uber_launches__quiet_mode__for_passenger_0_7285064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/Uber_launches__quiet_mode__for_passenger_0_7285064_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/Uber_launches__quiet_mode__for_passenger_0_7285064_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/Uber_launches__quiet_mode__for_passenger_0_7285064_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/Uber_launches__quiet_mode__for_passenger_0_7285064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Uber driver bitten and attacked by woman on street</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/comedian-kevin-hart-and-driver-suffer-major-back-injuries-in-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/09/01/Kevin%20Hart_1567369895809.jpg_7629570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/09/01/Kevin%20Hart_1567369895809.jpg_7629570_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/09/01/Kevin%20Hart_1567369895809.jpg_7629570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/09/01/Kevin%20Hart_1567369895809.jpg_7629570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/09/01/Kevin%20Hart_1567369895809.jpg_7629570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="GETTY&#x20;Kevin&#x20;Hart" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Comedian Kevin Hart and driver suffer 'major back injuries' in crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jonas-brothers-visit-pennsylvania-teen-who-missed-concert-due-to-cancer-battle" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/01/68686926_2450362651915332_6972996923350568945_n-e1567366230794_1567366486261_7629718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/01/68686926_2450362651915332_6972996923350568945_n-e1567366230794_1567366486261_7629718_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/01/68686926_2450362651915332_6972996923350568945_n-e1567366230794_1567366486261_7629718_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/01/68686926_2450362651915332_6972996923350568945_n-e1567366230794_1567366486261_7629718_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/01/68686926_2450362651915332_6972996923350568945_n-e1567366230794_1567366486261_7629718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Lily&#x20;Jordan&#x20;&#x28;via&#x20;Instagram&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jonas Brothers visit Pennsylvania teen who missed concert due to cancer battle</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 