- Just ahead of memorial day, Governor Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp host the state of Georgia’s Memorial Day ceremony.

Monday morning's ceremony at the North Wing of the State Capitol honored military service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

A number of our state's veterans were invited to Monday's event -- which included the playing of the national anthem, the presentation of colors, and the reading of names of fallen service members.

Memorial Day is next Monday, May 27.