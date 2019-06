- The Gwinnett County Superior Court will welcome a new judge.

Governor Brian Kemp appointed Tadia Whitner Tuesday to the Superior Court Circuit.

Whitner is the first African-American to take the bench of Gwinnett County's highest court.

The former juvenile court judge also previously served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard.

Judge Whitner will fill the vacancy left by the recent retirement of Chief Superior Court Judge Melodie Snell Conner.