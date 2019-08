- Gordon County school officials are investigating a data breach that impacted elementary school children and staff.

A data security company called Pearson Clinical Assessment alerted the district that an unauthorized third party had gained access to information including names, dates of birth and email addresses.

School officials say this has not affected student grades.

The breach impacts K through 5th-grade students between 2002 and 2018.

Pearson says it happened in November of last year.