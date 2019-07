- A Gordon County firefighter has been arrested on child-pornography charges, authorities said Friday.

Adam Duvall faces two charges of possession of material depicting a minor in sexually explicit conduct.

The GBI confirmed the arrest and said the agency is investigating the case.

In a statement, Gordon County said it “will take appropriate personnel action as it deems necessary and in consideration of the nature of the charges.”

The county declined to comment further, citing the pending investigation.