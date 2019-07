- Three people are in police custody after a marijuana bust in Gordon County.

Barry Lee Benson, 50, Joseph Luke Benson, 20, and Kelly Elaine Benson, 46, were charged with trafficking marijuana. All three live at the property raided by state and county law enforcement located along Cochran Road just outside of Fairmount.

Deputies said a state drug task force helicopter spotted the plants during a flyover. A search warrant was obtained. Gordon County deputies raided the property and found more than 90 large marijuana plants ranging in size from a few inches to over 7 feet in height.

Investigators believe the plants seized have a street value of $180,000.

All three were booked into jail.