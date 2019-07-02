< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 02 2019 10:51AM EDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 11:07AM EDT (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Friends of a Jasper County family are raising money to help them deal with financial struggles after suffering the tragic loss of their 6-year-old son.</p><p>On June 21, Jordan “Jojo” Matthews was killed in an accident when his family’s car hit a tree. He was less than a month away from his seventh birthday.</p><p>Friends described Jordan as a kind, loving, and compassionate big brother to his four brothers and sisters.</p><p>Now, after having to deal with the sorrow connected to the loss of a child, the Matthews family is also forced to handle the financial struggles following the accident. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/Change_to_Atlanta___s_smoking_laws_0_7463094_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/Change_to_Atlanta___s_smoking_laws_0_7463094_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/Change_to_Atlanta___s_smoking_laws_0_7463094_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/Change_to_Atlanta___s_smoking_laws_0_7463094_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/Change_to_Atlanta___s_smoking_laws_0_7463094_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Change to Atlanta’s smoking laws" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Atlanta city leaders vote to expand smoking ban</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 06:16AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The City of Atlanta has further restricted where you can light up within city limits. </p><p>Atlanta's city council approved a measure that would apply to public places like restaurants, bars and smoking lounges at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport.</p><p>There has been a state smoking legislation in place for years but this expands on existing laws. The new ordinance also includes e-cigarettes and vaping. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/deputies-coweta-county-man-kills-wife-in-front-of-children" title="Deputies: Coweta County man kills wife in front of children" data-articleId="415822490" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/Deputies__Man_kills_wife_in_front_of_chi_0_7463098_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/Deputies__Man_kills_wife_in_front_of_chi_0_7463098_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/Deputies__Man_kills_wife_in_front_of_chi_0_7463098_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/Deputies__Man_kills_wife_in_front_of_chi_0_7463098_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/Deputies__Man_kills_wife_in_front_of_chi_0_7463098_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Deputies: Man kills wife in front of children" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies: Coweta County man kills wife in front of children</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">George Franco</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 06:32AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 06:35AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It’s an unimaginable horror for two sisters who investigators said were in a car when their father shot and killed their mother then turned the pistol on himself.</p><p>Investigators with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 5 News the sisters were in the back seat of the families BMW during the murder-suicide.</p><p>“It’s incomprehensible, I have no words for that,” said Sgt. Jae Robertson with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/deputies-searching-for-missing-man-in-lake-lanier" title="Search crews find body of missing man at Lake Lanier after days-long search" data-articleId="415416988" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/Deputies_recover_body_of_missing_boater__0_7462048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/Deputies_recover_body_of_missing_boater__0_7462048_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/Deputies_recover_body_of_missing_boater__0_7462048_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/Deputies_recover_body_of_missing_boater__0_7462048_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/Deputies_recover_body_of_missing_boater__0_7462048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Deputies recover body of missing boater on Lake Lanier" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Search crews find body of missing man at Lake Lanier after days-long search</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alexa Liacko</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 08:35AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 09:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Forsyth County Deputies recovered the body of the missing boater at Lake Lanier.</p><p>The search resumed Monday morning for 28-year-old Corey Lamar Brown who was last seen Friday night.</p><p>The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Brown, was on a boat Friday night with several others when three people in total fell in the water.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var Featured Videos href="/health/fox-medical-team/tips-to-revamp-your-summer-skincare-routine"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/V%20SUMMER%20SKIN%20MISTAKES_00.00.13.28_1562075687648.png_7464629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V SUMMER SKIN MISTAKES_00.00.13.28_1562075687648.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tips to revamp your summer skincare routine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/kids-go-wild-at-zoo-atlantas-safari-camp"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/D-d6qPxXUAAXhH-_1562068748858_7464127_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="D-d6qPxXUAAXhH-_1562068748858.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Kids go 'wild' at Zoo Atlanta's Safari Camp</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/ducey-to-pull-nike-plant-incentives-over-colin-kaepernick-betsy-ross-flag-shoe-controversy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20GETTY%20Nike%20controversy_1562069524978.jpg_7464092_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo of Colin Kaepernick by Prince Williams/Wireimage)" title="KSAZ GETTY Nike controversy_1562069524978.jpg-408200.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ducey to pull Nike plant incentives over Colin Kaepernick, Betsy Ross flag shoe controversy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/5-secrets-to-make-your-home-sell-faster"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/06/30/real%20estate%20for%20sale%20sign%20door%20generic_00.00.16.06_1498857809642_3661819_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="real estate for sale sign door generic_00.00.16.06_1498857809642.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>5 secrets to make your home sell faster</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/V%20SUMMER%20SKIN%20MISTAKES_00.00.13.28_1562075687648.png_7464629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/V%20SUMMER%20SKIN%20MISTAKES_00.00.13.28_1562075687648.png_7464629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/V%20SUMMER%20SKIN%20MISTAKES_00.00.13.28_1562075687648.png_7464629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/V%20SUMMER%20SKIN%20MISTAKES_00.00.13.28_1562075687648.png_7464629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Tips to revamp your summer skincare routine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/kids-go-wild-at-zoo-atlantas-safari-camp" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/D-d6qPxXUAAXhH-_1562068748858_7464127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/D-d6qPxXUAAXhH-_1562068748858_7464127_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/D-d6qPxXUAAXhH-_1562068748858_7464127_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/D-d6qPxXUAAXhH-_1562068748858_7464127_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/D-d6qPxXUAAXhH-_1562068748858_7464127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kids go 'wild' at Zoo Atlanta's Safari Camp</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-campaign-announces-105m-fundraising-haul-blowing-past-dem-candidates" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump campaign announces $105M fundraising haul, blowing past Dem candidates</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-july-2-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Good Day Atlanta viewer information July, 2 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/ducey-to-pull-nike-plant-incentives-over-colin-kaepernick-betsy-ross-flag-shoe-controversy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20GETTY%20Nike%20controversy_1562069524978.jpg_7464092_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20GETTY%20Nike%20controversy_1562069524978.jpg_7464092_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20GETTY%20Nike%20controversy_1562069524978.jpg_7464092_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20GETTY%20Nike%20controversy_1562069524978.jpg_7464092_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20GETTY%20Nike%20controversy_1562069524978.jpg_7464092_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;of&#x20;Colin&#x20;Kaepernick&#x20;by&#x20;Prince&#x20;Williams&#x2f;Wireimage&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ducey to pull Nike plant incentives over Colin Kaepernick, Betsy Ross flag shoe controversy</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 