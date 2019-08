- A Gilmer County woman is headed to prison for arson.

Authorities said Nora Richardson, 36, set a couch on fire in her living room, knowing someone else was inside the home at the time of the blaze.

The person inside the home managed to escape unharmed.

The single-wide mobile home was extinguished before firefighters arrived and suffered minor damage. Officials said Richardson was found a short time later.

Richardson was indicted in April and found guilty of arson and criminal damage to property.

She has been sentenced to 10 years in prison with five to serve.