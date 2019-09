- The family of a Georgia Tech student shot and killed by campus police files a wrongful death lawsuit nearly two years after the shooting.

Scott "Scout" Schultz died in September of 2017 after a campus police officer opened fire on the 21-year-old.

Police say Schultz refused to follow commands to drop a tool that contained a knife.

The student's death sparked demonstrations on campus.

Scout's family has now sued the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, Georgia Tech and the campus police Officer Tyler Austin Beck, who shot Schultz.

Schultz's family says the student was having a mental health crisis and that the officer should have used non-lethal force to handle the situation.

Schultz's father talked about the student's legacy on Thursday during a press conference.

FOX 5 News reached out to Georgia Tech for comment but have not heard back as of Thursday afternoon.