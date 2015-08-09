< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Georgia still has no hate crimes law despite many tries fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Georgia still has no hate crimes law despite many tries&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/georgia-still-has-no-hate-crimes-law-despite-many-tries-1" data-title="Georgia still has no hate crimes law despite many tries" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/georgia-still-has-no-hate-crimes-law-despite-many-tries-1" addthis:title="Georgia still has no hate crimes law despite many tries"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410595641.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410595641");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410595641-406870536"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410595641-406870536" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a By SANYA MANSOOR, Associated Press
Posted Jun 03 2019 04:58PM EDT which was severely burned in the 2016 attack, and wears a brace. He can't tie his shoelaces or work. Martin Blackwell was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the crime.</p> <p>"Forty years is not enough to have your skin turn different shades of colors and peel off," said Fani Willis, who prosecuted the case and said she would have considered using a hate crimes charge. "Those young boys were burned because of their sexuality. We have to acknowledge that it was a hateful reason."</p> <p>Georgia is one of only four states - along with South Carolina, Wyoming and Arkansas - without an official hate crimes law. The state Supreme Court overturned a previous law in 2004 and bills that would have brought Georgia in line with federal law failed to pass over the past two legislative sessions.</p> <p>Advocates, including district attorneys, say a hate crimes law is important to send a message of validation to victims and intolerance to perpetrators. Gooden's case is just one in which Georgia prosecutors might have considered using a hate crimes law.</p> <p>In late 2016, an admitted member of the Aryan Brotherhood was in a passenger seat of a truck when he shot at a black driver's car and then yelled racial slurs in the presence of police. In 2015, a couple interrupted an African American child's birthday party with Confederate flags, racial slurs and armed threats. That same year, a former fire captain pointed a pistol at an African American couple while yelling racial slurs at them outside an Applebee's.</p> <p>Those cases resulted in lengthy prison sentences, but a hate crimes law could have extended their terms.</p> <p>The most recent Georgia bill would have added penalties for those convicted of targeting victims based on race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, and mental or physical disability. Any hate crime tied to a misdemeanor offense would result in up to one additional year in prison; a hate crime tied to a felony would mean at least two additional years.</p> <p>States have been passing hate crimes laws since the 1980s, but they vary. A 2009 expansion of the federal hate crimes statute enacted under former President Barack Obama included sexual orientation and gender identity as protected categories, but 16 states with a hate crimes law do not explicitly protect either group, according to the Human Rights Campaign, a national LGBTQ advocacy group.</p> <p>LGBTQ protections have becoming a sticking point for from some Republicans and their religious base.</p> <p>"We do find it troubling when terms such as 'sexual orientation' or 'gender identity' become a higher standard of prosecution for certain crimes," said Mike Griffin, a spokesman for the Georgia Baptist Mission Board, which represents more than 3,500 churches. Griffin added that no one should be mistreated or physically abused because of their sexuality.</p> <p>The most recent Georgia bill, sponsored by a Republican, got stuck in a Senate committee after passing the House. Senate Judiciary Chairman Jesse Stone, a Republican from Waynesboro, did not respond to phone calls requesting comment on why the bill was not heard in his committee. Stone previously said he believes victims should have an equal chance at justice and isn't sure increased penalties for crimes against certain people is the best way to go, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.</p> <p>Some states have passed hate crime laws that prosecutors say are too vague to be enforced.</p> <p>In April, Indiana's governor signed a hate crimes law that did not explicitly cover age, sex or gender identity. "It's going to be ruled unconstitutional because it doesn't have specific provisions," said Shelley Rose, deputy regional director of the Atlanta chapter of the Anti-Defamation League, which advocates for robust hate crimes laws. "It's exactly what happened here in Georgia."</p> <p>In 2004, the Georgia Supreme Court struck down a 2000 hate crimes law, saying it was "unconstitutionally vague" and so broad that it would even apply to a rabid sports fan picking on somebody wearing a rival team's cap.</p> <p>The 2000 measure was about to fail in Georgia's legislature when Republican Rep. Dan Ponder gave a personal speech reflecting on his conservative Southern upbringing and his ancestors owning slaves that led to a standing ovation. The bill passed on a 116-49 vote.</p> <p>Ponder said in a recent interview that he was disappointed that, almost two decades later, Georgia still has no hate crimes law.</p> <p>"I think, amazingly, in 2019, this is still somewhat related to the gay issue," Ponder said. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/sandy-springs-police-officer-injured-in-hit-and-run" title="Arrest made in hit and run which injured Sandy Springs police officer" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Officer_injured_in_hit_and_run_0_7347027_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Officer_injured_in_hit_and_run_0_7347027_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Officer_injured_in_hit_and_run_0_7347027_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Officer_injured_in_hit_and_run_0_7347027_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Officer_injured_in_hit_and_run_0_7347027_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Officer injured in hit-and-run" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arrest made in hit and run which injured Sandy Springs police officer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Deidra Dukes</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 09:19AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 06:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sandy Springs police said they have caught the driver involved in a hit and run which injured one of the department’s officers Monday. Madison Kelley Leftwich, 25, was arrested at around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, about seven hours after the officer was hurt.</p><p>The incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. at the One River Place Condominium complex on the 100 block of River Vista Drive.</p><p>Police said the officer was working at an off-duty job at the time when he was hit by a newer model red Toyota Camry or Corolla.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/sheriff-vandals-target-cherokee-county-church" title="Sheriff: Vandals target Cherokee County church" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20CHURCH%20VANDALISM%205P_WAGAb764_146.mxf_00.00.46.16_1559602705750.png_7348085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20CHURCH%20VANDALISM%205P_WAGAb764_146.mxf_00.00.46.16_1559602705750.png_7348085_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20CHURCH%20VANDALISM%205P_WAGAb764_146.mxf_00.00.46.16_1559602705750.png_7348085_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20CHURCH%20VANDALISM%205P_WAGAb764_146.mxf_00.00.46.16_1559602705750.png_7348085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20CHURCH%20VANDALISM%205P_WAGAb764_146.mxf_00.00.46.16_1559602705750.png_7348085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sheriff: Vandals target Cherokee County church</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 02:13PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 06:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Acworth church is attempting to clean up the damages after an act of vandalism and robbery Monday morning.</p><p>Cherokee Sheriff's deputies say that overnight someone or a group of people broke into the Faith Family Church on the 5700 block of Bells Ferry Road and stole an undisclosed amount of money.</p><p>The vandal broke multiple windows, turned over furniture, broke lights, and spray-painted images on the church's walls.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/college-park-father-robbed-killed-over-weekend" title="College Park father robbed, killed over weekend" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Proctor%20060319%20Victim_1559598815193.png_7347762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Proctor%20060319%20Victim_1559598815193.png_7347762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Proctor%20060319%20Victim_1559598815193.png_7347762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Proctor%20060319%20Victim_1559598815193.png_7347762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Proctor%20060319%20Victim_1559598815193.png_7347762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The family of&nbsp;31-year old Antonius Robinson shared this photo of him with FOX 5 News." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>College Park father robbed, killed over weekend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span>, <span class="author">Aungelique Proctor</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 05:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A metro Atlanta family wants answers after a young father of two was gunned down in broad daylight at a College Park convenience store</p><p>The deadly shooting happened Saturday evening around 6 o'clock on Godby Road at the Quick and Cheap Food Mart in College Park. Police said the victim was 31-year old Antonius Robinson.</p><p>"I just never imagined that I would be that parent, distraught and looking for answers. I was justice, this was not right," a tearful Antonia Robinson said from her Decatur home.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/quest-diagnostics-says-nearly-12-million-patients-could-be-affected-by-data-breach"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/getty_bloodtestfile_060319_1559593178424_7347446_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A man has his blood drawn in a file photo. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" title="getty_bloodtestfile_060319_1559593178424-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Quest Diagnostics says nearly 12 million patients could be affected by data breach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/virginia-beach-gunman-s-resignation-email-gave-no-warning-of-shooting-official-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/THUMB%20VIRGINIA%20BEACH%20EMAIL_1559581287450.jpg_7346768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A photograph of the 12 victims of a mass shooting is surrounded by 12 candles during a memorial service at Piney Grove Baptist Church June 2, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" title="1153296426_1559581287450-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Virginia Beach gunman's resignation email gave no warning of shooting, official says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/summer-beach-reads-and-treats-with-mary-kay-andrews"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Summer_beach_reads_and_treats_with_Mary__0_7347011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Summer_beach_reads_and_treats_with_Mary__0_20190603171054"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Summer beach reads and treats with Mary Kay Andrews</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" Featured Videos

Quest Diagnostics says nearly 12 million patients could be affected by data breach

Virginia Beach gunman's resignation email gave no warning of shooting, official says

Summer beach reads and treats with Mary Kay Andrews

Candytopia co-founder shows how to make your own candy wonderland 