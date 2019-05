- A boost in onion sales is expanding opportunities for students across the state of Georgia.

Thanks to a partnership between Kroger and Growing America's Farmers, students who are studying for careers in agriculture production can earn scholarships.

A portion of sales for the state's vegetable, the Vidalia sweet onion, will be donated toward a Future Farmers of America scholarships in Georgia and across the country.

Shoppers can help. The onions will be on sale at participating Kroger stores across the South until the end of this month.