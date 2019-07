- Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr held the state's 5th Opioid Task Force meeting.

It happened at the First United Methodist Church of Marietta.

At each meeting, there are a range of speakers.

Friday, the Dunwoody chief of police was one of them.

He said officers arrested a drug dealer for felony murder.

The man sold heroin laced with fentanyl, which led to an overdose death.

He believes these meetings are important because if the issue is not addressed, it's only going to continue.

The meetings look at prevention measures and gives anyone who goes, a chance to hear from people in recovery or people who have lost someone to an overdose.