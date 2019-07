- A Powder Springs man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing the mother of his three children.

On July 11, 41-year-old Justin Leasean Cox pleaded guilty to shooting 34-year-old Felicia Miller inside a car multiple times during an argument.

According to police, on Nov. 19, 2017, Cox and Miller were arguing in a vehicle parked in a driveway on Pin Oak Court. Witnesses reportedly heard Cox tell Miller that "You're gonna die" and "I'm going to kill you" before shots rang out.

Cox then fled the scene and was arrested the next day at the Western Union on Atlanta's Campbellton Road.

"Feelings of jealousy, insecurity, and inadequacy drive acts of domestic violence. On Nov. 19, 2017, Justin Cox decided that he would exercise permanent power and control over Felicia Miller by brutally killing her," Senior Assistant District Attorney Shepard Orlow said in a statement. "While his acceptance of responsibility for his actions will never bring Felicia back, Cox's guilty plea affords Felicia's family the opportunity to begin the healing process with a sense of closure,"

A judge sentenced Cox to life in prison after his plea.