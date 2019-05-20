< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Georgia man's sexual extortion case to go before grand jury TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP)</strong> - A grand jury is set to hear the case of a Georgia man accused of threatening to share explicit photos of several Alabama women if the women didn't meet him for sex.</p> <p>The Tuscaloosa News reports 22-year-old Micheal Antonio Downing waived his preliminary hearing Friday, sending the case to the jury. He was arrested last month and charged with attempted sexual extortion, sexual extortion, and second-degree human trafficking. University of Alabama police say Downing contacted the women over Instagram and paid them to video chat.</p> <p>Police say Downing then offered the women more money to expose themselves. Authorities say he took screenshots and tried to extort the women. Two alerted police. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bobby Cox released from hospital, transferred to rehab facility</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ken Rodriguez</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 09:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 10:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX 5 Sports has learned that legendary Braves manager, Bobby Cox was released from Wellstar Kennestone Hospital Monday, and is transitioning to a local rehab facility. Cox suffered a stroke in early April and has experienced a troublesome recovery since that time. According to sources he has much more work ahead of him- but is gaining more strength, speech, and mobility each day. </p><p>Cox, who turns 78 Tuesday, is the fourth-winningest manager in MLB history, leading the Braves to 15 postseason appearances in 21 years at the helm.</p><p>The team won 14 straight division titles and captured a World Series crown in 1995 under Cox's leadership. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014 and is a member of the Braves Hall of Fame.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/active-search-for-missing-gwinnett-county-woman" title="Missing Gwinnett County woman found safe" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/missingy_1558402120589_7295200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/missingy_1558402120589_7295200_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/missingy_1558402120589_7295200_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/missingy_1558402120589_7295200_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/missingy_1558402120589_7295200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Missing Gwinnett County woman found safe</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 09:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 10:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in Gwinnett County spent Monday evening actively searching for a missing 62-year-old woman.</p><p>Gwendolyn Hugbberd, who also goes by the name Sico, was last seen in the area of Retreat at Riverside Apartments located at 1000 Duluth Highway around 2 p.m., according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.</p><p>Police said officers were notified around 5 p.m. by her family that they were not able to find her. The family told officers Hugbberd had just moved to the apartment a few months ago and was not familiar with the area.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/national-news/manhunt-for-suspect-after-3-alabama-officers-shot-1-dead" title="Suspect arrested after 3 Alabama officers shot, 1 killed" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Suspect_charged_with_capital_murder_afte_0_7294869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Suspect_charged_with_capital_murder_afte_0_7294869_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Suspect_charged_with_capital_murder_afte_0_7294869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Suspect_charged_with_capital_murder_afte_0_7294869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Suspect_charged_with_capital_murder_afte_0_7294869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Suspect charged with capital murder after 1 officer killed, 2 wounded" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect arrested after 3 Alabama officers shot, 1 killed</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cal Callaway</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 05:57AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 09:21PM 