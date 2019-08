- One Georgia man is celebrating a really special occasion on Sunday: his 106th birthday.

Velton "Robby" Robinson was born on Aug. 11 106 years ago.

Robinson was the former manager of the Tucker's historic Smith Shoes and is celebrating with his family and friends.

His family told FOX 5 that Robinson still has a lively social calendar. He attends church weekly, frequently dines out with his friends, and enthusiastically introduces himself to everyone he meets.

According to his great-granddaughter, Brittany Turner, Robinson loves to share his life story with anyone who will listen.

From all of us here at FOX 5, happy birthday Mr. Robinson!