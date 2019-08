- A Georgia man is getting ready to celebrate his 106th birthday this week.

Velton "Robby" Robinson will turn 106 on Sunday and has already been celebrating with family and friends.

Robinson is the former manager of historic Smith Shoes in Tucker. According to his great-granddaughter, Brittany Turner, he still enjoys his social life and frequents dinners with loved ones. He also attends church weekly.

Turner said her great-grandfather enthusiastically introduces himself to everyone he meets and will share his life story with anyone willing to listen.