- The Georgia Lottery celebrates the opening of its new store at Atlanta's airport.

The lottery has operated two kiosks at the north and south baggage claim since 2006, but this new store will be its first retail location beyond security checkpoints.

Officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony there Thursday -- its exact location, on Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport's Concourse T.

This will reach passengers with connecting flights, which account for two-thirds of the airport's travelers.

As with the baggage claim kiosks, players at the Concourse T store will be able to buy scratch-off and draw game tickets.