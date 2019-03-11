< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fgeorgia-lawmakers-proposes-restrictions-on-viagra-porn-for-men width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Georgia lawmakers proposes restrictions on Viagra, porn for men 11 2019 11:38PM <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A Georgia state lawmaker revealed plans Monday to draft legislation that would restrict men's access to erectile dysfunction medication, pornography and sex toys.</p><p>Rep. Dar'shun Kendrick, D-Lithonia, tweeted part of an email sent to legislative counsel directing them to draft a bill she called the "Testicular Bill of Rights." </p><p>"If you're going to regulate women's bodies, why not do the same type of regulation on men's bodies?" Kendrick mused.</p><p>The bill is a direct response to the passage of House Bill 481, also known as the "heartbeat bill," by the House of Representatives last week. The legislation bans most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected at around six weeks’ gestation. </p><p>"Every single abortion takes the life of a human being," Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, told his fellow lawmakers before the vote.</p><p>Rep. Kendrick said she took suggestions from people on Twitter for how the legislature should turn the tables on men. The legislation would force men to get their partner's approval before obtaining a prescription for Viagra or any other erectile dysfunction drug, outlaw vasectomies, classify sex without a condom as "aggravated assault," require men start to pay child support between six and eight weeks’ gestation and institute a 24-hour waiting period for men to purchase porn or adult toys. </p><p>"[The bill is designed] to show how ridiculous it is that any state government should regulate what people do to their bodies," Kendrick explained. "Some people are going to love it and some people are going to hate it, but at the end of the day, I am a staunch, pro-choice Democrat that was elected by 54,000 people to come down there and fight for them. 