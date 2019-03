- One state lawmaker wants to do away with the back and forth of "spring forward" and "fall back."

State Representative Wes Cantrell, R-Woodstock, filed two bills Thursday to do away with either Standard Time or Daylight Saving Time in Georgia.

"The week after we spring forward I always get emails from constituents: 'Can you please do something about this?' Rep. Cantrell explained.

Neither bill has enough time to make it through the General Assembly this year, but Cantrell said his goal is to file something next session that would give voters the chance to weigh in on the issue.

"I'm going to introduce a resolution that would put it on the ballot," said Cantrell. "It wouldn't be a binding initiative, but it would allow Georgians to vote three options: I like things the way they are--springing forward and falling back--I want to go to standard time year round, or I want Daylight Saving Time."

Rep. Cantrell did an unofficial online poll and said the majority of people who responded wanted the state to adopt Daylight Saving Time full time.

"Many people don't like it, even myself I don't like it," said Cornell Toncz, owner of Swiss Watch and Clock Shop. "I wish to be in one kind of time."

Tonecz said the time change can be difficult for people to adjust to, especially the young and the old. He said it can even be hard on our watches and clocks.

"The clocks pushing back sometimes it can cause problems," he explained.