- A Georgia state representative wants to stop youth gang violence through a newly formed study committee.

State Rep. Carl Gilliard estimates there are 71,000 gangs in the state of Georgia.

House Resolution 585, which was passed during this year's session, created a newly formed state House study committee to look at the problem.

Gilliard told FOX 5 he wants the committee to focus on preventing teenagers and young adults from joining gangs.

"The study committee will focus on what we are doing in the state, holding us accountable," Gilliard said. "Our dollars, our cents, our legislation, and what we can do to make things better on a preventive level – to prevent it from the cradle to young adults.

The committee will hold its first meeting on Aug. 29 in Savannah.

Gilliard says the session will focus on police agencies who have already stepped up their efforts to prevent youth gang violence.