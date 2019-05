- Dawson County deputies are searching for an escaped inmate who went on the run over the weekend.

Jeremy Pruitt-Akins, 29, was on work release and did not return to the Dawson County Detention Center after his shift on Saturday.

Investigators believe Pruitt-Akins may be heading to Colorado on a bus, but they are not sure if he went to a bus station in Gainesville or Atlanta.

Authorities think he is likely to be with a 27-year-old woman named Lea Marie Nichole Propst.

If you have any information on the inmate's location, please call 911 or the Dawson County Sheriff's Office at (706) 344-3636.