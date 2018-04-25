Georgia governor unveils new statewide tip line app
ATLANTA - Governor Nathan Deal announced the launch of an app Wednesday which will help connect citizens to law enforcement across the state.
The See Something, Send Something app was unveiled during an event Wednesday.
Deal said the app operates as a digital tip line allowing people to easily send a picture or information about possible suspicious or criminal activity.
Those tips will then be evaluated by authorities, but officials want to be clear the app is not a replacement for calling 911 for emergencies.